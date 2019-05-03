Lorrie Tyler, 96, of Coal City, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon (May 1, 2019) at her home with her family by her side.

Born at the family home July 12, 1922, in Carbon Hill, Delores “Lorrie” Lucille was a daughter of Frank and Ursula (Korelc) Skubic. She was raised in Carbon Hill, where she attended the Carbon Hill School and graduated with the Coal City High School Class of 1939. On May 17, 1944, Lorrie married Marvin Wayne Tyler at the Assumption Catholic Church Rectory, and together they made their home and raised their family in Coal City.

Lorrie was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church in Coal City. She served as president of the Assumption Catholic School Mothers Club, she was a founding member of The Martha’s and she volunteered at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Lorrie truly enjoyed being a homemaker and was known for her great homemade pies and exceptional meals. Also a great fan of the Chicago White Sox, Lorrie especially enjoyed following them during their spring training.

One who looked forward to car rides on Sundays, Lorrie also took great pride in decorating her home, as well as in visiting with her family, friends and neighbors at 365 Second Street.

Surviving are her daughters, Karen (Joseph) Grega and Kathleen (the late Joseph) Lestina, both of Diamond; grandchildren, Kimberly (Mark) Pavlis, Aaron Lestina and Brian Grega; and one sister-in-law, Joanne Skubic; as well as her dedicated caregivers.

Preceding her in death were her parents; an infant son, Kevin, at birth; husband, Marvin; son-in-law, Joseph Lestina; and brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Frank (Louise) Skubic, Tony (Ramona) Skubic, Joseph (Elsie) Skubic, Raymond Skubic, Helen Skubic, Mary (Veech) Bruno, Ursula (Louie) Blake, Jenne (Pete) Vercelote, Frances (Francis) Bell, Elizabeth “Toots” (Leonard) Martis, Marge (Elmer) Martis and Anna Skubic.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, 215 S. Kankakee St. in Coal City, with the Rev. Robert Noesen and Deacon William Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, where Lorrie will be laid to rest with her late husband, Marvin.

Funeral arrangements are by Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City.

Memorials may be made to the Assumption Building Campaign, 195 S. Kankakee St., Coal City, IL 60416, or to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.

