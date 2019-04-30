Jane Davis

Jane Marie Davis, 87, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (April 28, 2019) at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Living Center in Bourbonnais.

She was born Sept. 2, 1931, in Salem, Mich., the daughter of Adolph and Mamie Emma Anna (Frank) Trapp. Jane married Lora Davis on Oct. 31, 1953, in Cornith, Miss. He preceded her in death Dec. 5, 2003.

Jane worked for Drs. Slaby, Adams and Tietjens. She also had worked for Drs. Chavez and Handy. Prior to that, Jane worked for Roper Corporation in both Kankakee and Bradley. She was a former member of Sweet Adelines for 25 years. Jane was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school. Jane had sang in the the choir at both St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Our Savior Lutheran Church. She was a volunteer at Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

Surviving are two daughters and two sons-in-law, Cynthia Marie and David Hagenow, of Battlefield, Mo., and Linda Lee and Dennis Clark, of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Jason and Angela Michelle Hagenow, Angela and Steven Walker, Lora Ann and Michael Dykstra, and Debbie and Chase Zajc; three great-grandchildren, Noah Scheller, Alan “A.J.” McCormick and Cooper Zajc; and one sister, one of triplet sisters, June and Fred Brockmiller.

In addition to her husband, Lora Davis, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, triplet sisters, Jean Huyck and Thelma Kimmel; and two brothers, Marvin Trapp and Roland Trapp.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

