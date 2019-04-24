Vennis Voges

Vennis H. “Venny” Voges, 89, of Manteno, passed away Monday (April 22, 2019) at his residence at Butterfield Trail.

He was born Sept. 14, 1929, in Kankakee, the son of Herman and Venice Beedy Voges.

Venny married Emlyn June “Em” Jackson on Aug. 10, 1952, at Deselm Methodist Church. She preceded him in death Oct. 14, 2017.

He was the former co-owner of County Line Sales and managed his farm. He was a 40-year member and past president of the Manteno Fire Board; a 10-year member and past president of the Manteno School Board; and a former member of the Blooms Grove Cemetery Board. He was a lifelong Mason.

Venny enjoyed gardening, model planes, fishing, birdwatching and was an avid reader.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict.

Venny was a member of the Manteno United Methodist Church.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Curtis and Donna Voges, of Evanston, and their children, Grace and Robert, and Kent and Leslie Voges of Crystal River, Fla., and their children, Liesl (Adam) Seabert, Noelle Voges and Madeline (Eran) Fabian.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Manteno United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dennis Beedy will officiate the ceremony. Interment will follow in Blooms Grove Cemetery in Rockville Township.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley online at hkvcares.org, Manteno United Methodist Church online at mantenoumc.org, or the Manteno Fire Department online at mantenofire.com.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)