Orrie Bobholz

Orrie Aden Bobholz, 89, of Grant Park, passed away April 15, 2019, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 11, 1930, in Cambria, Wis., the son of Albert and Sylvia Froelich Bobholz. Orrie married Marion Simmons Bobholz on May 14, 1952, in Chicago.

Orrie worked for Desa Industries in Park Forest. He was a member of the Grant Park Historical Society and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Grant Park.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Orrie enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling the world.

Surviving are his wife, of Grant Park; sons, Larry (Mary) Bobholz, of North Mankato, Minn., and Richard (Michele Cannon) Bobholz, of Bensenville; brother, Loren (Bernandine) Bobholz, of Fountaintown, Ind.; brother-in-law, Jerry (Liz) Simmons, of Prospect Heights; grandchildren, Melissa (Rick) Snipes, of Momence, Joshua (Kris) Bobholz, of North Mankato, Joseph (Jenny) Bobholz, of Farmington, Minn., Jacob (Jeni) Bobholz, of North Mankato, James (Jackie) Bobholz, of North Mankato, Cody (Rachel) Cannon, of Glen Ellyn, Jordan (Danny) Salazar, of Elgin, and Taylor Cannon-Bobholz, of Bensenville; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Steven, Archie, Grady, Dyllan, Emma, Ellie, Enzo, Charles, Macl and Eyla; and great-great-grandchild, Madalyn; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a daughter, Jacqueline; and a great-grandson, Michael.

Visitation will be from noon Saturday, April 27, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Grant Park, with the Rev. Dan Herold officiating.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Hub Funeral Chapel in Grant Park.

