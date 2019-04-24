Kathleen Ruch

Kathleen W. Ruch, 89, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (April 20, 2019) at her home.

She was born Sept. 30, 1929, in Chicago, the daughter of Dr. Morgan and Madeline (Ratz) Williams. Kathleen married Charles E. Ruch Sr. on Oct. 14, 1950. He preceded her in death April 26, 2005.

Kathleen was a teacher for Kankakee School District 111, a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Ladies Parlor Class, Chancel Choir, Chancel Bell Choir, United Methodist Women, Kappa Delta Pi, International Honor Society in Education Phi Delta Lamdha, Kankakee Association of University Women and on the finance committee for Asbury United Methodist Church. She also volunteered at Riverside Medical Center, Asbury Thrift Shop and Asbury United Methodist Church. Kathleen enjoyed cross stitching and going for walks.

She received her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education from Olivet Nazarene University.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, John (Diane) Ruch, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and a son-in-law, Carol (Phillip) Wylie, of Jefferson City, Mont., and Kathleen Kirkpatrick, of Kankakee; 12 grandchildren, Morgan (Arlinda) Ruch, Benjamin (Katie) Ruch, Aaron Ruch, Ian Ruch, Spencer Ruch, Tristan Ruch, Noah Ruch James (Stacie) Looney, Johnathan (Amy) Looney, Courtney Ruch, Erin Kirkpatrick and Kyle Kirkpatrick; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Joan Mueller, of Arlington, Texas, and Adine (Keith) Kretschmer, of Sequim, Wash.; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Charles E. Ruch Sr.; a son, Charles Ruch Jr.; a grandson, Jacob Ruch; and a sister, Roma Abbott.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded after the service.

Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church or to the wishes of the family.

