James Riedel

James R. “Beets” Riedel, 74, of Calumet Park, passed away April 17, 2019, in Rosemont.

He was born March 9, 1945, in Chicago, the son of Raymond and Eleanore Sandman Riedel.

James received his bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He was a member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association. James was a longtime member of the Calumet Park Recreation Center and also was a member of the American Legion.

He was an accountant at Randa Accessories for 42 years. He also served as the Calumet Park City Treasurer for 35 years, before retiring in 2008.

James enjoyed playing cards, golfing and a good cigar. Growing up, he enjoyed playing baseball. Most of all, James enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are three sons and three daughters-in-law, Robert R. and Melissa D. Riedel, of Findlay, Ohio, Jim and Kim Riedel, of Bourbonnais, and Jason and Devona Bithos, of Zionsville, Ind.; one daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and William Walver, of Watseka; nine grandchildren, Briston, Darrian, Adam, Carter, Gabe, Dawson, Nicholas, Sam and Nathan; his mother, Eleanore Riedel, of Peoria; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Dave and Harriet Riedel, of Flanders, N.J., and Tom and Joyce Riedel, of Naples, Fla.; one sister and brother-in-law, Marianne and Shelley Epstein, of Peoria; several nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Kimberly Bithos, of Watseka.

Preceding him in death were his father, Raymond Riedel; one nephew, David Riedel; and one niece, Jamie Epstein.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with military rites at 7 p.m.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.

Memorials may be made to Eden Autism Foundation, 2 Merwick Road, Princeton, NJ 08540 or online at edenautism.org and click on Give to Eden.

