Death notices: April 22, 2019

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Richard G. Brough</strong>, 84, of Kankakee, were held April 15 at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. John Horan officiating. Richard passed away April 9, 2019. Burial was in Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery in Chebanse. Pallbearers were Jeffery Brough, Matthew and Andrew Koerner, Nathan and Nolan Reick, and Renee Dietrich. Honorary pallbearers were Christine Gerst, Makenna Reick, Victoria and Kaylee Nolan, Kalea O'Lena and Zoe Solick.

Funeral services for <strong>Vincent E. Clark III</strong>, 10 months old, of Calumet City, were held April 20 at Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. The Rev. Ronald Bartlett officiated and the Rev. Vincent E. Clark I delivered the eulogy. Vincent E. Clark III passed away April 10, 2019. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were William Drozd and Justin Clark.

Funeral services for <strong>Ethel M. Lamie</strong>, 96, of Bradley, were held April 13 at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Sunny Castillo officiating. Ethel passed away April 7, 2019. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Brandon and Dustin Pangle, David and Bill Lamie, and Matt and Eric Pecchenino.

Funeral services for <strong>Robert J. Knudsen Sr.</strong>, 95, of Bourbonnais, were held April 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with The Rev. Dalene Kuebler officiating. Robert passed away April 13, 2019. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Pallbearers were Ray Graham, Chas Matesi, George Slefo and Ryan Gravlin.

