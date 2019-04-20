Ardis Peterson

Ardis J. Peterson, 79, of Kankakee, passed away at her home Thursday (April 18, 2019).

She was born June 12, 1939, in Kankakee to August and Pearle (Miller) Peterson. Ardis was a math and special education teacher. She received her bachelor’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University and her master’s degree from Illinois State University.

Ardis is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law; Pat and Richard Geradi, of Chicago Heights, and Sharon and Beuford Bunnell, of Centennial, Colo.; two nephews, Eric (Carrie) Geradi, of Castle Rock, Colo., and Paul Geradi, of Chicago Heights; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be a private service at Schreffler Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Limestone Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)