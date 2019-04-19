Eleanor Crego

Eleanor Catherine (Bennett) Crego, 96, of Normal, and formerly Colfax and Plainfield, passed away Tuesday (April 16, 2019) at the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Resident Home in Watseka.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at the Evangelical Free Church of Bloomington-Normal, 2910 E. Lincoln, Bloomington. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, in Wheatland Township Cemetery, 22440-22556 104th St., Naperville.

Eleanor was born Feb. 15, 1923, in Oakland, in Coles County. She was the daughter of Basil and Ella (Dystrup) Bennett. Eleanor married Thomas F. Crego on Aug. 17, 1946, in Plainfield. He preceded her in death Dec. 17, 1994.

Survivors include one daughter, Carolyn (Carl) Mooi, of Watseka; one son, Thomas Robert, of Colfax; one brother, Wayne (Rosemary) Bennett, of Wabasso, Minn.; four grandchildren, Robert (Hannah) Mooi, of Scottsdale, Ariz., Karen (Kenny) Chan, of Wheeling, J.R. (D.J.) Crego, of Lawrenceville, Ga., and David Crego, of Normal; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Micah Mooi, and one on the way in September; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Basil Bennett (Oct. 14, 2008); and her sister, Clarice Row (Nov. 8, 1978).

Eleanor was a homemaker. She was a 50-year member of the First Presbyterian Church of DuPage, and when she moved to Colfax, she became a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Bloomington-Normal. During her lifetime, she was an active church member and considered growing in Christ as her goal. She memorized many Bible verses and was an avid prayer. She was known by many for her engaging smile.

Memorials may be made to Moody Bible Institute, 820 N LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60610 or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201-0001.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.

