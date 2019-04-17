Kendra Haskins

Kendra L. Haskins, 49, of Watseka, passed away Monday (April 15, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 11, 1969, in Pensacola, Fla., the daughter of Kenneth and Patricia (Brown) Thiele.

Surviving are one daughter, Autumn Haskins, of Watseka; her parents, Kenneth and Patricia Thiele, of Watseka; one sister, Julie (Tim) Moore, of Kentland, Ind.; two nephews, Eric Moore, of Martinton, and Matthew Moore, of Kentland, Ind.; along with several aunts, uncles and special cousins.

Preceding her in death were one brother, Bryan Thiele; her maternal grandparents; and her paternal grandparents.

Ms. Haskins was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka. She suffered from Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy. Kendra was a former cashier at AutoZone.

She loved flea markets, craft shows, reading, buying jewelry on QVC and going on trips, especially to amusement parks, where she loved riding roller coasters.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Martinton.

Memorials may be made to Autumn’s Education Fund.

