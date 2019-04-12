Leola Ader

Leola M. Ader, 91, of Herscher, passed away Wednesday (April 10, 2019) at her home.

She was born April 12, 1927, in Chebanse, the daughter of Leo and Lucinda Christiansen Schafer. Leola married Thomas “Gene” Ader on Aug. 3, 1946, at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse. He preceded her in death Feb. 18, 1999.

Leola was a former employee of the National Tea Company and Montgomery Ward. She also assisted in the operations of the family farm. Leola was a member of the St. James Catholic Church Council of Catholic Women, and its woman of the year in 1989. She enjoyed gardening and being with her grandchildren. Leola was a graduate of St. Joseph Seminary and attended Gallagher Business College.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Linda Ader, of Kankakee; two daughters and one son-in-law, Carol and Dan Austin, of Custer Park, and Alice Juergens, of Bonfield; nine grandchildren, Julie (Rick) Loving, Jeff Ader, Jamie Crane, Darrin (Rosalinda) Austin, Jody (Orlando) Johnson, Blake (Vanessa) Austin, Karla (Josh) Schweigert, Traci (Eli) Coffman and David Juergens; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ann Withrow, of Galatia, and JoAnn Froidcoeur, of Chebanse; and three sisters-in-law, Dorine Schafer, of Bonfield, Elsie Schafer, of Chebanse, and Dorene O’Connor, of Herscher.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, John Schafer and Donald Schafer.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church in Irwin. Burial will follow in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Irwin.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family, Masses, or the Pilot Township Fire Protection District.

