Carolann Lauterbach

Carolann Rose Lauterbach, 81, of Ashkum, passed away early Thursday (April 11, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Carolann was born Jan. 1, 1938, in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Boyce) Kaiser. She married Wilbur Lauterbach on June 1, 1957, in Ashkum.

Carolann enjoyed making crafts, especially ceramics; her favorite and full-time hobby, however, was devoting herself to her family — especially her granddaughter.

Carolann is survived by her loving husband of nearly 62 years, Wilbur, of Ashkum; her son, Tim (Lori) Lauterbach and a granddaughter, Tracy Lauterbach, all of Clermont, Fla.; two brothers, Melvin (Judy) Kaiser, of Berry, Ala., and Mike (Lydia) Kaiser, of McHenry; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Carolann was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and one sister.

In honor of Carolann’s wishes cremation rites will be accorded. The family will receive guests from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A memorial service, officiated by the Rev. Don Gillespie, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Ashkum Cemetery.

Those who wish may leave memorials in Carolann’s name to the Ashkum Fire Protection District.

