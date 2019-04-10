Todd Guindon

Todd William Guindon, 48, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (April 6, 2019) in Kankakee.

He was born Dec. 8, 1970, in Harvey, the son of Dennis Guindon, of Escanaba, Mich., and Kay Ellen Kirkby “Bob” Seitz, of Paducah, Ky. Todd married Jennifer Rainford Guindon on May 9, 2015, in Kankakee.

Todd was a foreman who loved his job at Dave’s Tree Service and the friends he worked with.

The most important thing Todd loved was spending time with his family, playing video games, especially “Grand Theft Auto,” and taking his dog, Gator, for walks at the state park. Todd was an avid Cubs fan and was so excited they won the World Series. Todd had found Jesus Christ as his savior.

Surviving are his spouse; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey T. (Kendal) Rainford, of Bradley; daughter, Shelby L. Mines, of Kankakee; brother and sister-in-law, Scott (April) Seitz, of Paducah, Ky.; sister and brother-in-law, Stacey (Ray) Gurley, of Paducah, Ky.; and grandchildren, Johannah Sparks, Kole and Kaide Rainford. Also surviving is his best friend, Benjamin Clear, of Kankakee.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Karen Guindon.

A celebration of life open house will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Jensen Funeral Home, 1200 N. Convent, Suite B, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Checks may be made out to Shelby Mines.

