Earl Dwaine Bell, 90, of Crete, passed away Sunday (April 7, 2019).

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, April 12, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Luke United Church of Christ in Beecher. Internment will be in St. Luke Cemetery.

He was born in 1928 in Edgar County, the son of Earl and Ona (nee Geiling) Bell. Earl attended Dyer High School in Dyer, Ind. He married Arlene B. Batterman in November of 1950, in Lake County, Ind.

Earl was a U.S. Army veteran, member of Crete Lodge AM and FM and Scottish Rights 32nd Degree. He was a member of St. Luke United Church of Christ in Beecher and a member of Chicago District Council of Carpenters Local 272.

He worked as a carpenter for 30 years around the Chicago area, which included the Sears Tower and numerous Sears stores building displays. After retiring, he enjoyed spending winters in Sun City, Ariz., gardening and helping neighbors and friends with their home projects.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Lola Fae; two brothers, Warren and Charles; and one daughter, Karen.

Surviving are his wife, Arlene; and two sons, Dale (Cecelia) and Bruce.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke UCC Continuing Gifts Fund.

