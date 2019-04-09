Marada Barbato

Marada R. Barbato, 67, of Kankakee, and formerly of Momence, passed away Sunday (April 7, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Jan. 9, 1952, in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Pegoraro Barbato.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Jason (Annie) Franc, of Momence, Josh (Lynette) Franc, of Momence, and Jeremy (Christina) Franc, of Charlotte, N.C.; one daughter, Sarah Franc, of Momence; one sister, Maryann (Dave) Jorgensen, of Alsip; one brother, Joseph Barbato, of Alsip; and 12 grandchildren, Anthony Franc, Christian Franc, Jeffery Franc, Dominic Franc, Jackson Franc, Kameron Franc, Hayden Franc, Payton Franc, Jeremy Franc Jr., A’Maia Franc, Kiyah Franc and Johnathan Franc; and one great-granddaughter, Valerie Franc. She was looking forward to meeting her newest grandson, Kason James Franc.

Preceding her in death were her parents: one son, Jeff Franc; and her life partner, Jeffery L. Franc (Aug. 7, 1999).

Marada worked as a manager at Shell Station in Momence.

She enjoyed reading, especially Stephen King, watching crime shows, loved baking during the holidays and, most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

