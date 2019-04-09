Isabelle Straley

Isabelle R. Straley, 88, of Manteno, and formerly of Momence, passed away Saturday (April 6, 2019) at Heritage Woods Nursing Home of Manteno.

She was born Dec. 9, 1930, in Onarga, the daughter of Archibald and Eveline Boudreau Nickerson.

Isabelle married Edward Prairie. He preceded her in death Dec. 20, 1962. She later married Bruce Straley on June 7, 1963, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Sept. 17, 1994.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Joy (Mark) Raef, of Martinton; four sons and daughters-in-law, Brian (Mary) Prairie, of Clifton, Dale (Pat) Prairie, of Mason, Ohio, Scott Prairie, of Momence, and Neil Straley, of Momence; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; six sisters; one son-in-law, Gerard Rivard; one daughter-in-law, Karen Prairie; and one grandson, Paul Prairie.

Isabelle had previously worked as a cook in the Momence School District.

She was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, where she was part of the Council of Catholic Women and served as a Lay Minister Homebound for 14 years and a CCD teacher. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Momence.

Isabelle enjoyed sewing and making quilts.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Momence.

Memorials may be made to the Momence Honor Guard.

