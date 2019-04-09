Death notices: April 9, 2019

Death notices

<strong>Obert Hilgendorf,</strong> 91, of Chebanse, passed away Sunday (April 7, 2019) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

<strong>Robyn Pelzer</strong>, 58, of Chicago, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away April 1, 2019, in Kankakee.

<strong>Thomas Stalling</strong>, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (April 6, 2019) in the emergency room at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.