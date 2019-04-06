Lorraine Whittington, 90, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 4, 2019) at Amita St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. She was born April 18, 1928, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ameddie and Aurora Longtin. Lorraine married Francis Whittington on Sept. 1, 1945, at the former St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Dec. 21, 2003.

Lorraine enjoyed sewing, quilting and playing cards. She liked water skiing and teaching people how to water ski.

Lorraine was a parishioner of the former St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Rodney and Cathy Whittington, of Bourbonnais, Alvin Whittington, of Kankakee, and Francis “Bud” and Debra Whittington, of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Tim Mullady, of Bourbonnais; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband, Francis Whittington, Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and three brothers.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, where the funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9. The Rev. Charles Wheeler will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery & Mausoleum in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or St. Rose of Lima Chapel.

