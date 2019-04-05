Curt Wingerter

Curt L. Wingerter, 56, of Channahon, passed away March 31, 2019, at his home.

On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Curt had not been feeling well, with cold-like symptoms. He went to a quick care clinic for an evaluation and was treated for an upper respiratory infection. He returned home and passed away unexpectedly from an apparent heart attack.

He was born in Kankakee and was a Channahon resident for the past 16 years. He was a graduate of Herscher High School, Class of 1981.

Curt was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Employed at Edward Hospital as a painter for the past four years, Curt was a member of the Painters Union Local 33 for many years. He was a huge Minooka High School and college football fan. Curt’s greatest love was his family and friends, but he absolutely loved a good workout at Peak Fitness.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Naomi (nee Jackson) Wingerter.

Surviving are his loving wife of 18 years, Lynda S. (nee Larkin) Wingerter, one daughter, Grace Wingerter, and one son, Zach Wingerter, all of Channahon; his father, Billy Wingerter, of Braidwood; three brothers, Rick (Pat) Wingerter, of Channahon, Michael (Trish) Wingerter, of Pennsylvania, and Cory (Devin) Wingerter, of Joliet; two sisters, Neva (David) Weedon, of Chebanse, and Tammy (Scott) Sandefur, of Braidwood; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including his godson (nephew), Nicholas; mother-in-law, Sue (the late Ed) Levandowski, of Shorewood; and brother-in-law, Scott (Amy) Larkin, of Crest Hill.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. A service of remembrance will be at noon Monday, April 8, also at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, where full military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Memorials may be made to the “Wingerter Family” for a fund to be established for his children’s education.

