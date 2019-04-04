Death notices: April 4, 2019

<strong>Robbie L. Casten,</strong> 57, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Ruth E. Storm</strong>, 92, of Danforth, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Faith Place in Danforth. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Funeral services for <strong>Ray Keith Bertrand,</strong> 89, of Bourbonnais, were held March 28 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Lydon officiating. Ray passed away March 21, 2019. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Lucille Jensen</strong>, 94, of Herscher, were held March 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Eric J. Brown officiating. Lucille passed away March 22, 2019. Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Herscher. Pallbearers were Scott and Kristopher Jensen, Jason Wagner, Brandon Charter, Bill Balgeman and Rodney Schwark.

Funeral services for <strong>Ronald L. Leiding</strong>, 75, of Watseka, were held April 2 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Ronald passed away March 28, 2019. Burial was in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Crescent City. Pallbearers were Cary Pence, Dan Garner, Chad Mayhill, Deihl Leiding, Jeff Justus and Art Downs.

Funeral services for <strong>Donald Mau</strong>, 90, of Bonfield, were held April 3 at Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church. Donald passed away March 23, 2019. Burial was in Bonfield Cemetery. Pallbearers were David Sackett, Logan and Aaron Meyer, Reid Bitner, Jacob Mau and Jesse Bridges.

Private graveside services for <strong>Sandra Olson</strong>, 79, of Onarga, were held April 2 in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga. Sandra passed away March 30, 2019. Pallbearers were Herb Henrichs, Carlos Valdez, Eric Zuniga, Jesus Garcia, Bud French and Kurt Eheart.

Graveside services for <strong>Merry Paddock</strong>, 82, of Kankakee, were held March 29 in Momence Cemetery, Momence. Merry passed away March 27, 2019.