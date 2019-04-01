Van Wegner

Van L. Wegner, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (March 29, 2019) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

He was born May 19, 1944, in Kankakee, the son of Joseph Carl Wegner and Norma Ruth (Bleau) Wegner.

Van served with distinction in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of the Amateur Radio Club, which he enjoyed tremendously along with his favorite hobbies of camping, fishing and playing Pinochile. He loved being outdoors and working in a vegetable garden and even created a garden at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno, where he lived.

Van worked as an electrician and lit up the world with his presence. He most recently had tremendously enjoyed talking about “the good old days” with a dear friend he found again after years of separation.

He also enjoyed doing volunteer work for the Salvation Army and the U.S. Marines Corps Toys for Tots Drive.

Surviving are one sister, Lynn (Larry) Bertrand, of Tennessee; two brothers, Mark Wegner, of Florida, and Timothy Wegner, of Missouri; and one aunt, Theodora Brosseau, of Kankakee.

Preceding him in death were his mother and father; and one brother, Richard Wegner.

Per his request, there will be no visitation.

Cremation rites have been accorded with his remains to be buried, with full military honors, in Abraham Lincoln National National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the National Association for Amateur Radio by calling 1-888-277-5289 or through e-mail hq@arrl.org.

Please sign his online guestbook at jensenfuneralhome.com.

(Pd)