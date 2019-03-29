Mary DeSchryver

Mary H. DeSchryver, 95, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (March 25, 2019) at her home. She was born May 11, 1923, in St. Anne, the daughter of James H. and Mary Margaret (Ahler) Burns. Mary married Frank DeSchryver in 1973. He preceded her in death in 2003.

Mary enjoyed sewing, travelling, music and, most importantly, being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by one son, Richard (Pat) Cote of Colorado; a son-in-law, Bruce Whitney, of Arizona; two daughters, Marilyn Green, of Kankakee, and Cynthia Cote (Scott Bull), of Oregon; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Edward Cote; one daughter, Alleita Whitney; one son-in-law Robert Green; five brothers, Donald, J. Franklin, James M., Robert C. and Harold Burns; and four sisters, Betty Sloane, Esther Sim, Florence Wells and Bernice Carroll.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the 7 p.m. funeral service on Monday, April 1, at Schreffler Funeral Home, Kankakee Chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded afterthe service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

