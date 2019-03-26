Gerald 'Jerry' Denton

Gerald A. “Jerry” Denton, 75, of Momence, passed away Sunday (March 24, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Feb. 18, 1944, in Kankakee, the son of Arthur and Alice E. Tisbury Denton.

Jerry married Dianne L. Fry on Aug. 7, 1991, in Ouray, Colo. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Brandon Denton, of Momence; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Laura (Eric) De Biasi, of California, Mitzi (Erich) Frutiger, of Tennessee, and Amber Denton, of Momence; one grandson, Devin Frutiger; and one brother, Bill Denton, of Momence.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Paul Denton; and one sister, Rita Smith.

Jerry was employed as a security guard for the state of Illinois at the Manteno State Hospital and Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.

He served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Alaska, during the Vietnam era.

Jerry was a member of the Calvary Community Church, American Legion of Aroma Park, and former alderman for the city of Momence.

He enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, singing karaoke, watching Westerns and game shows, and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Calvary Community Church in Momence, with the Rev. Randy Schweizer officiating. Interment will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

