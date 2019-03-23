Robert Kelly

Robert “Bob” K. Kelly, 90, of Peoria, Ariz., passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019, at Sunset Ranch in Peoria.

Bob was born July 13, 1928, in Kempton, the son of John and Lettie Kelly. Bob married Lois M. Lee on June 4, 1950, at the Kempton Methodist Church

Bob enlisted in the U.S. Marines at the age of 18, served from 1946 to 1948 and was recalled in 1949 to 1951. Bob and Lois moved to Kankakee in 1951. He retired from Commonwealth Edison in 1987 after 36 years of service. He loved his work and serving the community. They moved to Peoria, Ariz., in 1987.

Throughout his life, he was passionate about the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. In retirement, Bob continued to enjoy life with his beloved wife, Lois. He was an incredible father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He and Lois loved to travel the world, dance, golf and visit with relatives. They engaged with friends and neighbors and hung with friends at the Sun City Elks Lodge. In 2016, he was selected to participate in an Honor Flight. But what he really loved was being involved with and following all the activities and sports of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family always came first.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lois, of Peoria; daughter Susan (Ray) Schnell, of Cornell; son Jim (Carolyn) Kelly, of Phoenix, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Jay Schnell, Jodi Giovanini, Kelly Schnell, Bridget Kelly and Kristen Sarracino; and ten great-grandchildren, Aaron, Bailey and Nick Schnell, Elle Giovanini, Ian and Norah Schwartz, Sienna and Sam Sarracino, Harper and Finley Schnell. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Orville and Ronald.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Willowbrook United Methodist Church in Sun City, Ariz. A celebration of Bob’s life will follow the service at the Sun City Elks Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Willowbrook United Methodist Church or Hospice of the Valley.

