Jannie Kelly

Jannie M. Kelly, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (March 7, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Free Christian Center, 111 E. Oak St., Kankakee. Pastor Christopher Clark will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Jannie M. Kelly was born Sept. 17, 1946, in Chattanooga, Tenn., the daughter of Nathaniel and Alberta Johnson Bolden. She was united in marriage to Matthew Kelly. He preceded her in death.

She worked in security for Wells Fargo and Apollo Security. Jannie was inspiring and would help those in need. She was a foster parent and enjoyed singing, fishing and watching game shows.

Jannie leaves to cherish her memory seven sons and one daughter-in-law, Fred Bolden, of Chicago, Jamayal Kelly and Elzantus and Shanette Kelly, all of Kankakee, Willie Harris, of University Park, and James Kelly, Maurice Parker and Jeffery Kelly, all of Kankakee; three daughters and one son-in-law, Sentha Bolden, of Kankakee, Farrah and Frederick Mallory, of Cocoa, Fla., and Chrissolar Kelly, of Kankakee; one brother, Linnell Bolden, of Kankakee; in-laws, Viola Kelly, Clifton Kelly and Suzanne Kelly, all of Victorville, Calif.; 26 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Viola Veal; her parents; two sisters, Juanita Ford and Carrie Wilson; two brothers, James Johnson and Nathaniel Bolden; and a grandson, Altravious Bolden.

