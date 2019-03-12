Henry Slowik

Henry Dale Slowik, 75, of Douglasville, Ga., passed away Sunday (March 10, 2019).

He was born April 2, 1943, in Kankakee.

Mr. Slowik was a retired industrial engineer with Sewell/Crown Cork & Seal.

He was very active and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Slowik was an avid reader, loved cruising, and enjoyed feeding the squirrels and birds in his yard.

Preceding him in death were his first wife, Donna Miedema Slowik; and his parents, Henry and Lavon (Clemens) Slowik.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Usry McCrary; son, Scott (Tracy) Slowik; daughters, Stephanie Truax and Stacy (Jeff) Mahoney; sisters, Julie (Earl) Westner and Sallie Thornton; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday in Georgia.

A funeral service will be planned at Clancy-Gernon Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Whitley Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville, Ga.

