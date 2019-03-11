Carl “Gene” Conroy, 77, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (March 8, 2019) at his home.

He was born Oct. 29, 1941, the son of William and Mamie (Casey) Conroy, in Tunnel Hill. Gene married Bonnie Schlondorf on April 8, 1961, in Bloomfield.

Gene retired from Kankakee County Planning as a plumbing inspector. He was the former owner of Ole North Realty in Bradley. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Bonnie, of Bourbonnais; one son, Jeff (Christine) Conroy, of Bourbonnais; two sisters, Brenda Cremeens, of Bloomfield, and Janet (Bob) Futch, of Vienna; one brother, Kenneth (Alice) Conroy, of Vienna; four grandchildren, Cassie (Jason) Satter, Brandy (Derek) Buchmeier, Tori (Corey) Legan and Erikka Conroy; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, until the 11 a.m. funeral serivce, also at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley, or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)