Warren Cary

Warren Odel Cary, 76, was called home to the Lord on March 2, 2019, from his home in Johnson City, Tenn.

He was born Jan. 7, 1943, in Watseka, and resided there the majority of his life.

He was raised on a farm in Crescent City by parents Ralph and Imogene Cary, alongside siblings, Alice and James.

Warren married his wife, Judith Marie (Wilson) Cary, on Nov. 11, 1962, and had two children, Brian and Stacey.

He made a living as an automobile mechanic and was a member of First Christian Church in Watseka. He was recognized as a lifetime volunteer fireman for the Crescent City Fire Department and was known as an avid outdoorsman, a member of the Iroquois County Turkey Federation and Bow Benders archery club. Warren loved bird-watching, mushroom hunting, bluegrass music and a good meal.

Warren and Judith moved to Johnson City, Tenn., in August of 2017, where he spent the last of his years enjoying family.

Surviving are his wife, Judith Cary; his children, Brian and Stacey; and his siblings, Alice and James.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Ralph and Imogene Cary.

A celebration of life will be from 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, until the 11 a.m. service at First Christian Church, Watseka, followed by lunch.

(Pd)