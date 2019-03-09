Ronald Dart

Ronald Lee Dart, 76, of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (March 6, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 12, 1942, in Oblong, Ill. Ronald married his beloved wife of 57 years, Linda K. Dart, on June 23, 1961.

In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by two sons, Scott (Sally) Dart, of Morris, and David Dart, of Watseka; one daughter, Jennifer Celia Dart, of Carbondale; five grandchildren, Heather Dart, of Chicago, Lucas Dart, of Watseka, Christopher Dart, of Kankakee, Stevin Dart, of Bloomington, and Jordan Dart, of Chicago; one great-grandson, Geo Dart, of Kankakee; two sisters, Beverly (Glenn) Nash, of North Carolina, and Shirley (Larry) Carter, of South Carolina; and one sister-in-law, Betty Dart, of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence L. Dart and Marjorie Strickler; his brother, Charles A. Dart, previously of Oblong; and many nephews and nieces.

Ronald was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked at Uarco for 30 years. He also bought and sold antiques and furniture and loved going to flea markets. Ronald loved watching sports each day. His favorite sports teams to watch were the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and the Fighting Illini. He loved his long country cruises, sitting out by a bonfire and bird watching. Ronnie was always there for his family when they needed him and will be truly missed by them all.

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. The Rev. Wayne Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka with military graveside rites by the Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)