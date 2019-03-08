Jim Brower, 91, of Kankakee, passed away March 2, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. He was a veteran of World War II.

He was born July 2, 1927, in Hastings, Neb., the son of Ben Brower and Lela (Kaufman) Brower. His parents preceded him in death.

Surviving are his first wife, Dorothy, of Bourbonnais; his daughter, Dianne, of Bourbonnais; his twin sons, Dennis, of Mesa, Ariz., and David (Sherry), of Gilbert, Ariz.; his sister, Jean Schumm, and two nephews, Allan and Daryl Fiscus, all from Moline; six grandsons, Chad, of Gilbert, Ariz., Jeremy, of Albuquerque, N.M., Matt, of Denver, Andy, of Morrison, Colo., Heath, of Bradley, and Grant, of Kankakee; two great-grandsons; and 12 great-granddaughters.

Jim was a U.S. Navy veteran and fought in the Pacific Theatre during World War II, receiving numerous campaign medals. He worked as a plumber and a Kankakee County inspector for 45 years, most of that time with Glade Plumbing and Heating. He was a great NASCAR fan, raced stock cars in the 1950s, was a pilot and loved fishing, boating, water-skiing and camping. He was described as a real outdoorsman.

Graveside services, with military honors, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemtery in Elwood. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Eastridge Church of the Nazarene, Kankakee. The Rev. Greg Chambers will officiate.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Jensen Memorial Chapel in Bourbonnais.

(Pd)