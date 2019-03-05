Ronald Robertson, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (March 3, 2019) at his home.

He was born Aug. 6, 1936, in Batesville, Miss., the son of Emmitt and Gladys Wardlaw Robertson. Ronald married Freda Wolfe on Sept. 5, 1965, in Joliet.

Ronald was a journeyman for General Motors and also worked in insurance for General Motors.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Ronald enjoyed riding his bike, playing guitar and listening to music, and he loved cooking. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Freda Robertson, of Kankakee; two daughters, JoAnn (Scott) Hubbard, of Oak Grove, Ky., and Tracy Robertson, of Kankakee; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, JoAnn (Charles Roy) Mitchell, of Pensacola, Fla., and Peggy Burns, of Southaven, Miss.; and three brothers, Barney Robertson, of Enid, Miss., Caroll (Minnie) Robertson, of Marks, Miss., and Ricky (Joyce) Robertson, of Memphis, Tenn.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, James Robertson; and two brothers, Donald and Emmitt Robertson Jr.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, until the 3 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Pat Skelly will officiate. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

