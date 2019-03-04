Audrey Gregory

Audrey J Gregory, 75, of Manteno, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 28, 2019.

She was born in Nashville, Ill., on Sept. 27, 1943, to Anna and Leo Dalman. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, mother, wife and grandmother. She was married to James Gregory Sr., in Nashville, Ill., on Oct. 7, 1967, and had five children.

Audrey worked as a legal secretary in Chicago for more than 35 years, enjoying her daily commute from Manteno to Chicago. She attended many sporting events to support her kids and grandkids, made amazing fried chicken from her mother’s recipe, and would make any stranger feel like family. Her generosity knew no bounds as she was willing to give you the shirt off her back if it would help. She cared deeply about her family, her friends, the church and her community.

“Aud” was world renowned for her terrible cooking skills and questionable fashion sense. She could talk to you for hours about everything and nothing and spend hours “antiquing” or wandering around her favorite store, Bed, Bath and Beyond. Audrey loved babysitting her grandkids and sitting on the porch swing just watching the world around her. She was fiercely protective of her children, even when “we’d royally screw up with an unconditional love that would baffle many,” they said. She was the first one on the dance floor and the last one to leave, bringing joy to anyone in her wake. She loved a good family reunion and could drink beer and laugh with the best of them. She was the glue that tried to keep everyone together and remind them daily that family always comes first. She kept a multitude of photo albums and would spend countless hours reminiscing about everything from her days living in St. Louis (yes she was a Cardinals fan until her husband converted her to the good guys in blue — the Cubs), to dancing in Dubois and drinking at the fair. Audrey loved the road trips with her husband’s bands (Rainbeau and Lincoln Highway), working in the Sears Tower (never Willis), and raising her kids. She always told them the stories of how she had to walk up hill both ways to school in kindergarten and how she successfully got a day off of school for everyone by getting her dogs to chase a skunk under the one room schoolhouse. Audrey’s stories were hilarious and quite often different each time she told them.

She will be sorely missed by those surviving her, her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Joanie Dalman; her children, Jennifer Honeysett, James and Andrea Gregory, Julie Kethcart, Jason and Christy Gregory and Jessica Gregory; along with her 11 grandchildren, Alex, Ashley, Matthew, Kayla, Jamie, Erica, Acacia, Anthony, James, Angelina and Andrew.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband and parents.

In true Audrey fashion, she wouldn’t want anyone to be sad upon hearing of her passing, but make sure that everyone was fed, a little drunk and overly happy reminiscing on their favorite memories about her in her final attempt to bring everyone together.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 9, until the noon funeral service at Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville, Ill. Interment will follow in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Nashville, Ill.

Memorials may be made for Mass, to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Michael J Fox Foundation.

Please sign her online guestbook at campagnafuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)