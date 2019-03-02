Death notices: March 2, 2019

Death notices

<strong>Constance "Connie" Engels</strong>, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Feb. 20, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Cremation rites have been accorded.

<strong>James V. Shaw</strong>, 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 27, 2019) at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<div><span><strong>Louise Jensen</strong>, </span>85, of Carbon Hill, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 27, 2019) at the home of her daughter in Coal City. <span>Funeral arrangements by Reeves Funeral Homes Ltd. in Coal City.</span></div>