Paul Hosier

Anne Murray’s song “Could I Have This Dance?” held a special place in the heart of Paul A. Hosier, 77, of Dwight, and formerly of Flanagan. After 39 years of marriage to his wife, Joyce (Beaver) Hosier, Paul ended his earthly waltz at 4:59 a.m. Feb. 26, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice in Joliet, surrounded by his family and his favorite Cubs blanket.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, until the 11 a.m. services at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Round Grove Cemetery in rural Campus.

Paul was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Streator, a son of Rolland and Selma (Thorson) Hosier. He married Joyce on May 24, 1980, in Kankakee. She survives, of Dwight.

He relished his time with his children who survive him, Peggy (Mike) Forney, of Graymont, Shelley (Jonathan “Rocky”) Hagloch, of Naperville, Monica (Bryan) Urish, of Green Valley, Rhonda (Rick) Clayton, of Perrysburg, Ohio, Kathryn (James Keller) Sutton, of Braidwood, James (Dawn) Sutton, of Dwight, Brent (Laura) Sutton, of Oswego, and Mary Alice (Jeff) Kane, of Flanagan; sister, Sandra Schafer; sister-in-law, Sally Hosier; and first wife and mother of his five children, Mary (Jenkins) Miles.

Preceding him in death were his parents; siblings, Don Hosier, Bobby Hosier, Joanne Sims and Lloyd Hosier; brothers-in-law, George Schafer, Frank Sims, Roger Beaver and William Beaver; sister-in-law, Marra Hosier; daughter, Melody Hosier; and grandson, Michael Sutton.

He was known as “Grandpa Trouble” to his 24 grandchildren, Jenise, Sean, Cody, Jacob, Meganne, Daniel, Samantha, Chelsea, Ryan, Nicholas, Joseph, Keegan, Blake, Jessica, Paige, Matthew, Haven, Madison, Douglas, Emily, Benjamin, Elise, Elena and Daniel; and 11 great-grandchildren, Zachary, Jordan, Benjamin, Samuel, Bella, Colton, Eli, Levi, Luke, Isabella and Haven. He was known as “Uncle Trouble” to his nieces and nephews. Since graduating from DTHS in 1959, he had held an array of jobs including being a volunteer firefighter for the village of Dwight, a bookkeeper for the bank, painter, carpenter and lawn care. He retired from the Illinois DOC with more than 30 years of service, adding a couple more years with IDOT. He was a member of the Flanagan and Dwight Lions Clubs and the Moose Lodge.

His 77 years were blessed and fulfilling. He loved music and traveling the United States, wintering in Arizona for the past 21 years. He was a lieutenant during the Pontiac prison riot of 1978, organized DTHS’s first skip day and was very proud to see the Cubs win the World Series.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Lion’s Club, Joliet Area Community Hospice or Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where he was baptized, confirmed and a member.

Please sign his online guestbook at hagermemorial.com.

(Pd)