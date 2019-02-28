Lawrence Wanner

Lawrence A. “Larry” Wanner, 64, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 26, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born July 25, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of Alvin J. and Louise Simpson Wanner.

Larry worked for Durkee Famous Foods for 25 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved children.

Surviving are his mother, Louise Wanner, of Manteno; one sister, Cheryl and Gary Hammond, of Manteno; and two special cousins, Michael Burtyk and Donna Burtyk Scotto.

Preceding him in death were his father, Alvin Wanner; one sister, Regina Gail; and his grandparents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, March 1, until the 7 p.m. prayer service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to the wishes of the family. Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

