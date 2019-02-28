Beverly Madison

Beverly J. Madison, 83, of Lake Village, Ind., passed away Tuesday (Feb. 26, 2019) at her home.

She was born Dec. 30, 1935, in Momence, the daughter of Russell and Vernette Perry Contois.

Surviving are four sons and daughters-in-law, Roger and Jana Madison, of Lake Village, Alan and Susan Madison, of Lake Village, Bryan and Martha Madison, of Wolcott, Ind., and Rodney and Molly Madison, of Delphi, Ind.; one daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Kevin Echterling, of LaGrange, Ind.; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Janice Henson, of Bourbonnais, and Donna and Gary Leriger, of Bourbonnais; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Steven and Eulanda Contois, of Milford, Ohio, and Karen Contois, of Momence. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; along with several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Marden Contois.

She owned and operated Bev’s Country Parlor as a beautician for more than 50 years and also worked in Lowell Healthcare for 18 years and Crestmark of Roselawn for 24 years.

Beverly was a member of St. Augusta Catholic Church in Lake Village and a member of the Red Hats Society. She enjoyed bowling, playing Bunco and gardening.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 4, until the noon memorial service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The Rev. Martin Sandhage will officiate. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Momence.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

