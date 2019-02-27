Arthur Brown

Arthur Williams Brown, 84, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 26, 2019) at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Living and Memory Care in Bourbonnais,

He was born Nov. 2, 1934, in Eldorado, the son of John Daniel Brown and Mary Jane Williams. Arthur married Dorothy M. Odle on June 2, 1955, in Corinth, Miss.

Arthur has owned Brown Funeral Home in Manteno since 1966.

He retired from the Joliet Arsenal after 27 years then worked for Sears Logistics in Manteno. Arthur was also a Manteno Fire Department volunteer and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Manteno for more than 70 years.

Arthur enjoyed woodworking, gardening, American Sign Language and hunting. He was a member of the Eastern Star, lifetime member of the NRA and a 50-year Mason.

His wife preceded him in death June 14, 1997. His parents also preceded him in death.

Surviving are sons, Daniel Brown, of Walpole, and John and Amy Brown, of Chandler, Ariz.; daughters, Katherine and Richard Ouwenga, of Manteno, Arta and Charles Snyder, of Manteno, and Gretchen and Michael Henning, of Manteno; grandchildren, Charles A. and Gennin Snyder, of Manteno, Courtney Snyder, of Crete, Daniel R. Brown, of Herrin, Erin and Dr. Nicholas Rogers, of Fishers, Ind., Jarod and Kristen Brown, of Blackshear, Ga., Hayley Brown, of Lebanon, Tenn.; Lauren Petreikis, of Carbondale, Brandon Henning, of Manteno; great-grandchildren, Jack Snyder, Caden Snyder, Darien Snyder, Jakob Snyder, Madison Snyder, Brooklyn Snyder, Katherine Rogers, Samuel Rogers and Melanie Tomlinson; and two great-granddaughters due this spring. Also surviving is his friend and business partner, Russel Jensen.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at the First Presbyterian Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Chrystal Abbott officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Manteno.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley, the First Presbyterian Church in Manteno, or the Manteno Fire Department.

The family thanks and appreciates the following: Dr. Mobolaji Suleiman and Madhu Sharma NP for the excellent care, the emergency department providers and staff at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, for their compassionate care and clinical expertise, the entire staff of Riverside Senior Citizens’ Living and Memory Care, Bourbonnais, for their kindness and care during the past 14 months, and Hospice of Kankakee Valley and Enhaus Care for their support during Arthur’s last days.

Please sign his online guestbook at brownfuneralhomemanteno.com.

(Pd)