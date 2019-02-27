Alice Bartruff

Alice M. Bartruff, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Feb. 21, 2019) at Miller Center in Kankakee.

She was born May 12, 1940, in Aroma Park, the daughter of Harold Heath and Virginia Heath Bennett.

Alice was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 28 years. Her final 18 years, she was postmaster in Essex. She thoroughly enjoyed the customers she served, becoming close friends with many.

She was very involved in the PTO while her children were in school. During her tenure in the PTO at Aroma Park Elementary, she was the artistic driving force behind the grade school play. She drew the entire background which was displayed on the stage for years after.

Alice was a very proud, patriotic person. She helped with the petition to allow 18 year olds to vote.

Her favorite early childhood memories were spent in Plainfield. Later, moving to St. Anne, where she spent most of her years, calling St. Anne home. She loved her home on Hieland Road, where she lived for 45 years.

Alice enjoyed the simple things in life. Morning coffee, long conversations and many laughs were had with good friends. Hosting family holidays was something she looked forward to each year, always making beautiful memories for her family.

She was a people person. She loved everyone, and everyone she met loved her. She always felt fortunate to be blessed with many special friends.

Alice’s greatest love was her family. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren. She was always there with a hug and an “I love you.” She will be in the hearts of family and friends always, and they cannot express how much she will be missed.

Family and friends would like to thank all of the caregivers at Miller Center and Hospice of Kankakee Valley for their wonderful care and compassion.

Surviving are three daughters, Traci and Rob Wood, of Crystal Lake, Kathy and Joel Burke, of Tomahawk, Wis., and Kim and Todd Hubert, of Kankakee; seven grandchildren, Peyton Wood, Jack Wood, Tyler (Melissa) Burke, Bryan Burke, Alyson (Lance) Findlay, Emily Hubert and Luke Hubert; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters, Ann Reilly and Fran Reeves; and two brothers, Butch Heath and Chuck Heath.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dane Mathews officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded after the service.

Memorials may be made to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.

