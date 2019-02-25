Jean Bishir

Shaw Local

By Daily Journal

Jean Faye Bishir, 83, of Momence, passed away Friday (Feb. 22, 2019) in Momence, surrounded by her children.

She was born Oct. 17, 1935, in Kankakee.

Jean was a retired cafeteria cook at Momence High School. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved dancing and shopping at thrift stores.

Her husband, Henry Bishir, preceded her in death.

Surviving are a son, Steve Bishir, of Momence; daughters and sons-in-law, Paula Reising, of Momence, Mary Longtin, of Momence, Chris Merrill, of Momence, and Nate Merrill, of Momence; sisters and brother-in-law, Janet Denoyer and Larry Denoyer, of Bradley, and Jane Hand, of Naples, Fla.; brother and sister-in-law, Ray Leinen, of Watseka, and Anne Leinen, of Watseka; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her significant other of 16 years, Patrick Cox.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, David Bishir; and daughter-in-law, Debbie (Lambert) Bishir.

A private celebration of life will be at a later date.

Please sign her online guestbook at jensenfuneralhome.com.

