Jean Bishir

Jean Faye Bishir, 83, of Momence, passed away Friday (Feb. 22, 2019) in Momence, surrounded by her children.

She was born Oct. 17, 1935, in Kankakee.

Jean was a retired cafeteria cook at Momence High School. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved dancing and shopping at thrift stores.

Her husband, Henry Bishir, preceded her in death.

Surviving are a son, Steve Bishir, of Momence; daughters and sons-in-law, Paula Reising, of Momence, Mary Longtin, of Momence, Chris Merrill, of Momence, and Nate Merrill, of Momence; sisters and brother-in-law, Janet Denoyer and Larry Denoyer, of Bradley, and Jane Hand, of Naples, Fla.; brother and sister-in-law, Ray Leinen, of Watseka, and Anne Leinen, of Watseka; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her significant other of 16 years, Patrick Cox.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, David Bishir; and daughter-in-law, Debbie (Lambert) Bishir.

A private celebration of life will be at a later date.

Please sign her online guestbook at jensenfuneralhome.com.

(Pd)