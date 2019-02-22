Dolly Stewart, 92, of Grant Park, passed away Monday (Feb. 18, 2019) at Citadel Care Center in Kankakee.

She was born May 21, 1926, in Chicago, the daughter of Walter and Josephine Korzeniewski. Dolly married Roy Stewart on Nov. 2, 1968, in Chicago.

Surviving are her husband, Roy Stewart, of Grant Park; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Linda Powell, of Kankakee, Laura and Mike Fox, of Momence, Lisa and Kirk Clingan, of Bradley, and Tracy and Frankie Hamm, of Florida; one son, Larry Stewart, of Champaign; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Maryann Stewart, of St. John, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Irene; two brothers, Art and Eddie; and one son, George Smith.

Dolly loved her bowling activity and still was a member of three leagues at the age of 92. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, sewing, listening to music and gardening.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, until the 10:30 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

