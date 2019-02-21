Vera Brands, 89, of Crete, passed away Saturday (Feb. 16, 2019) at Amita Health St. Marys Hospital in Kankakee.

Vera was born Sept. 25, 1929, in Beecher, the daughter of Harold and Lillian Schmitt.

Surviving are her loving husband, Lenard Brands; and her children, Lynn (Harry) Heusing, Barbara (Robert) Mahlum and Jane (William) Little; as well as her sisters, Donna Williamson and Carolyn Bunte. She also is survived by her sister-in-law, Joanne Herbert Teske; her grandchildren, Michael and Lynn Heusing, Patrick and Sara Heusing, Kourtney and Kyle Zelhart and Lance and Grace Little; a step-granddaughter, Karen Facko; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Donna Schmitt; and sisters-in-law, Janette Brands Kregel and Mary Brands Brez.

Vera enjoyed crossword puzzles, making homemade bread, bird watching and watching “Wheel of Fortune.”

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Hack Funeral Home in Beecher, with the Rev. Tom Ewing officiating. Private family internment will follow.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice or St. Luke Memorial Fund.

