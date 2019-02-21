Death notices: Feb. 21, 2019

Past services

Memorial Mass for <strong>John C. Gardner,</strong> 80, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 19 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. John passed away Feb. 15, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral services for <strong>Kim D. Kammann</strong>, 64, of Chicago, and formerly of Kankakee, were held Feb. 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Kim passed away Feb. 4, 2019. Cremation rites were accorded after the service. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.