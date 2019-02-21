Consuelo Rangel

Consuelo “Connie” Rangel, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 12, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born July 16, 1926, in Aurora.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Joaquin and Agripina Rangel; brothers, Vincent, Edward, John and Frank; and sisters, Lois Soliz and Karen Rangel.

Survivors include her sisters, Jessie Bourge, Joan (Ernie) Roberts and Kay Rangel.

Connie was cared for and loved by the staff and tenants of River Court, where she lived for 25 years. She looked forward to going to work each day at Cornerstone Services and attending workshops at Kankakee County Training Center.

During her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, needlepoint and crochet, attending church services at Faith Baptist Church and eating fried chicken.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church in Aurora. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery in Elgin.

Connie had a positive impact on many lives and will be forever cherished by her community. A memorial celebration will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Hunt Terrace in Kankakee.

