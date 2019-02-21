Charles R. Draine, 70, of Pembroke Township, passed away Friday (Feb. 15, 2019) at Hines Veterans Administration Hospital in Hines.

He was born Feb. 28, 1948, in Lexington, Miss., the son of Charles Draine and Mattie Wilkins.

Charles was a heavy equipment operator for Gallager Asphalt Company and a resident of the Pembroke Township area for 40 years.

He served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps as a corporal during the Vietnam War. Charles was a member of NABVET Pembroke Chapter 0084 and a member of the Kankakee County Board, 1992. He received an associate’s degree in liberal arts from Kankakee Community College, was a lifetime member of Chosen Few Motorcycle Club in Phoenix and served as Pembroke Township Road Commissioner from 2013 to 2017.

Surviving are four sons, Dion (Tiffany) Dansby Sr., of Kankakee, Derrick Draine Sr., of Pembroke Township, Brad Willis, of Schaumburg, and Robert Mueller, of Florida; four daughters, Katina Johnson, of Augusta, Ga., Aishia (Jason) Jones Sr., of Glendale, Ariz., Diane Draine, of Pembroke Township, and Mone’ Draine, of Hollywood, Fla.; two brothers, Jerome (Diane) Wilkins, of Chicago, and Roosevelt Anderson, of Chicago; three sisters, Sylvia Jackson, of Chicago, Linda Montgomery, of Forest Park, and Charlene Draine, of Detroit; 22 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his wife; parents; three brothers; and one sister.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Church of the Cross, 13043 E 2260S Road, Pembroke Township. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral services, also at the church, with the Rev. Louis Barnes officiating. Burial will be at noon Monday, Feb. 25, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

