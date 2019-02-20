Joseph Gibbs

Joseph C. Gibbs, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Feb. 14, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Nov. 18, 1935, in Battle Creek, Mich., the son of Rolland and Hilda Feller Gibbs. Joseph married Donola Castongia on Sept. 11, 1993, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Joseph retired from Roper. He also was the owner of Joe’s Lawn Care. Joseph was a fan of NASCAR and “Dancing with the Stars.” He enjoyed the outdoors, as well as watching ballroom dancing and old music on the television. Joseph loved his dog, Oreo. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Surviving are his wife, Donola Gibbs, of Kankakee; three daughters, Cindi (Shane) LaFountain, of Appleton, Wis., Susan Gibbs, of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Melissa Endicott, of Denver; three stepsons, Dan (Bonnie) Harpin, of Bourbonnais, David (Debbie) Harpin, of Kankakee, and Richard (Maria) Harpin, of Bradley; two stepdaughters, Denise (Jeff) Tapp, of Bradley, and Diann (Steve) Sebastiani, of Bourbonnais; 30 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two sons, Rolland Gibbs and Anthony Gibbs; one daughter, Kathy Gibbs; one brother, Richard Gibbs; and one stepdaughter, Donna Fitts.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)