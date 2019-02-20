James Hammond Jr.

James P. Hammond Jr., 58, of Dwight, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Feb. 3, 2019) at Morris Hospital in Morris.

He was born in Kankakee on June 1, 1960, the son of James P. and Rosalie (DiPietra) Hammond Sr.

James had been profoundly disabled from infancy. He was sustained throughout his lifetime with unwavering love and support provided by his family and the staff at Fox Developmental Center.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, William and Antoinette Hammond; and John and Pearl DiPietra.

Surviving are his mother, Rosalie Flammond, of Kankakee; his father, James P., Linda (Larsen) Hammond Sr., of Bourbonnais; his sister, Cynthia Hammond Keast, of Kankakee; his half-sister, Shelly Hammond, of Arizona; his half-brother, James R. Hammond, of Bourbonnais; his nieces, Danielle Keast, of San Diego, and Stephanie Keast, of Chicago; and his half-niece, Kaitlyn Arce, of Arizona.

His funeral Mass will be private, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, 953 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee (formerly St. Martin of Tours).

