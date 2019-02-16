John Gardner

John C. Gardner, 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Feb. 15, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. He was born Aug. 6, 1935, in Antigo, Wis., the son of Jacob and Raeburn (James) Gardner. John married Norma Edwards on Aug. 27, 1960, in Antigo.

John retired as a building supervisor for Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park. He was a graduate of Northland College in Ashland, Wis.

Surviving is his wife, Norma Gardner, of Bourbonnais; one son, Christopher Gardner, of El Paso; one daughter, Susan Gardner, of Bourbonnais; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Shelley Gardner, of Lake Mills, Wis., and Timothy and Sue Gardner, of Hayward, Wis. John was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, memorial Mass at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities.

