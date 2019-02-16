Dr. Rajendra Pennepalli, 69, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully Friday (Feb. 15, 2019) at his home, surrounded by family. He was born June 21, 1949, in Naidupeta, India, the son of P.C.V. Subrahmanyam and Rukmini Devi Pennepalli. He married Sarayu Thotapalli on Aug. 20, 1977, in Nellore, India.

Dr. Pennepalli practiced internal medicine in Chebanse for more than 30 years. He loved helping others and was known and loved for his quiet, respectful and caring nature. In his spare time he enjoyed reading, music and spending time with family near and far.

He is survived by his wife, Sarayu Pennepalli, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, Dheerendra Pennepalli (Maria Hernandez), of Chicago; one daughter and son-in-law, Smitha Tassone (Tim Tassone), of Saint Paul, Minn.; two grandchildren, Veda Tassone and Reva Tassone; and five siblings, Indira Devi, of India, Sarada P. Reddy, of Oakbrook, Giraja Karanam, of Houston, Texas, Mohan Krishna Pennepalli, of India, and Usha Purini, of India.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his father; and one brother, Gopala Krishna Pennepalli.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 18, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to HEAL Charities. HEAL is a US registered charity committed to providing shelter, support, education and healthcare to children in India.

