Kristine Abbott

Kristine P. “Kris” Abbott, 53, of Apollo Beach, Fla., formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Feb. 1, 2019, after a short illness with her loving husband, John, by her side at her home in Apollo Beach, Fla.

She was born June 12, 1965, in Kankakee, the daughter of Philip and JoAnn Butters Wadley. Kris married John Abbott on Sept. 29, 2012, in St. Petersburg, Fla. He survives.

Kris attended Kankakee schools and graduated from Westview High School.

At the time of her passing, she was employed by Gulf Coast Property Management of Bradenton, Fla., and Century 21 Real Estate.

Kris enjoyed NASCAR, traveling with her husband, boating and going to concerts, especially Kenny Chesney. She also loved everything about Florida. Kris especially loved living on the water with her husband, sharing boat rides and sunsets with him, family and friends. Kris made friends wherever she went. Her smile was contagious. Kris loved and adored her grandson, Ayden. She also loved her kitties, Richmond and Charlotte.

Surviving are her mother, JoAnn Wadley, of Bourbonnais; a daughter, Brittani Overacker, and grandson, Ayden, both of Los Angeles; sisters, Andrea (Jeff) Preston, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., and Kim (Don) Rapier, of Bradley; nephews, Corey (Julie) Mills, of Brodhead, Wis., and Ben Preston, of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; great-nieces, Abigail and Kaitlyn Mills, of Brodhead; mother-in-law, Evalyn Abbott, of Southern Pines, N.C.; and brother-in-law, Sandy Abbott, of Charlotte, N.C.

Preceding her in death were her father and grandparents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to an animal shelter of the donor’s choice.

