Colleen Harling

Colleen Ann Harling, 86, of Crystal Lake, and formerly of Carpentersville and Algonquin for 59 years, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Tuesday morning (Feb. 12, 2019).

She was born in Clifton, on July 21, 1932, the daughter of Norman and Laura (nee Lemenager) Marcotte. Her parents preceded her in death. On April 19, 1952, she married the love of her life, Wayne A. Harling. Wayne preceded Colleen in death Aug. 29, 2009, after 57 years of marriage.

Prior to retirement, she was a loyal and valued employee of the Eagle Supermarket in Carpentersville for 30 years. She also was a longtime member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Algonquin. Colleen was a loving and caring mother to her children, Randy (Angela) Harling, Sharon (Robert) Vandermeir, Norman Harling and Michelle (Adam) Pringle; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, Colleen was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Marcotte; and sisters, Norma Wulff and Antoinette Rabideau.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Miller Funeral Home in West Dundee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, until the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Algonquin, with the Rev. Daniel Zdebik officiating. Burial will follow in Algonquin Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church, Algonquin.

